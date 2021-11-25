The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $12.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.456 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

