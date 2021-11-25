The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lessened by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.97. The stock had a trading volume of 708,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average is $176.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

