The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $412.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.77. The stock has a market cap of $434.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

