The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $412.11 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.68 and a 200-day moving average of $334.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.