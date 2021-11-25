The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells $60,990.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, November 20th, Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 357.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RealReal by 108.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 26.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 345,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wedbush began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

