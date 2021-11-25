Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total transaction of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $112.28 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

