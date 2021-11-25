TheStreet Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.94.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.