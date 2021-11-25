TheStreet Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to “B”

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of INGR opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

