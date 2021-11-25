Thomas J. Jr. Courtney Sells 9,186 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.