Thomas J. Jr. Courtney Sells 9,186 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

