Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of FB Financial worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

