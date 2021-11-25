Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

