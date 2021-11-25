Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 21.9% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 153,535 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 47.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 27.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,453,000 after buying an additional 233,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

