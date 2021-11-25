Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.