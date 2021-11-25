Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 28,018 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Etsy by 116.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $297,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $645,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average of $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.51 and a 52-week high of $301.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $1,611,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

