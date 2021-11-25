Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,960. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

