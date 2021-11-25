thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

