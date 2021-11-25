Tiaa Fsb Acquires 11,608 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.71. 13,344,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.