Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,373 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.46% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $83,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

