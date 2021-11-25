Tiaa Fsb Purchases 760 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,857 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $668.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $630.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

