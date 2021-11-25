Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $566,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after buying an additional 307,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $45,537,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 919,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,691. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.44 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

