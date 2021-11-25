Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $60.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005269 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007250 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 406.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

