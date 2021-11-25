Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 524,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,660. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
