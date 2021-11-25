Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.
Shares of TITN opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $789.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $38.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.