Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

