Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$94.00 to C$104.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 122,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,519 shares.The stock last traded at $74.84 and had previously closed at $73.22.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

