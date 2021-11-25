Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$99.00 to C$108.00. The stock traded as high as C$94.38 and last traded at C$94.32, with a volume of 540872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.83.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

