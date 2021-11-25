Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.85 and last traded at $85.85. Approximately 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33.

About Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY)

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

