Tracy T. Conerly Sells 1,451 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.