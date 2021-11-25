Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 375% compared to the typical volume of 2,386 call options.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.26 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

