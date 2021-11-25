Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $831.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

