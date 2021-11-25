Tranchess Price Up 20.1% This Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004427 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $116.80 million and $69.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.98 or 0.98968680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00529908 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,698,821 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.