TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $26,458,800.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TDG opened at $618.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.39.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

