TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $790.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.39.

TDG stock opened at $618.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.79 and a 200-day moving average of $634.18. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

