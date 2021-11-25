Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 56,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $999,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

