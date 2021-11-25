Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 16,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $296,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.