Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

