Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

