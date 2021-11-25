Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $660.79 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $440.50 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,050,923 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.