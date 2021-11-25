Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 1,007 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

