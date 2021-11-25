Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 104 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $399.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.36 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

