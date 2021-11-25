Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

