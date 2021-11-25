TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,109 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

