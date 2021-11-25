Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.14).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON:BBOX traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 239.60 ($3.13). 7,333,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.51. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.