Truist Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Equities researchers at Truist started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRT. William Blair assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

