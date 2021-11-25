Truist Securiti Comments on Affimed’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affimed in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFMD. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

