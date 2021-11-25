TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEDS. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRxADE HEALTH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.44.

MEDS stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

