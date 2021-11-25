TUI (LON:TUI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $202.50

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 202.50 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.79), with a volume of 4495539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.10 ($2.78).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 210.63 ($2.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

