Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.82. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 8,652 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 91.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

