Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $113.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,678 shares of company stock valued at $20,722,185. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

