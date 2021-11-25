U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 1,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,088,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a market cap of $736.76 million, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.